Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 915.50 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.66). Approximately 23,517,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,350% from the average daily volume of 528,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821.50 ($10.65).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday.
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
