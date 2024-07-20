Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 915.50 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.66). Approximately 23,517,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,350% from the average daily volume of 528,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821.50 ($10.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday.

Frasers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Frasers Group Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 826.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

