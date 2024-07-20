G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 68% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $35.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000110 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

