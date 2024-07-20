Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 1.1%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. 586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

