GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.86

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 41194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

