GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €40.36 ($43.87) and last traded at €39.98 ($43.46). 155,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.92 ($43.39).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.68 and a 200 day moving average of €37.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

