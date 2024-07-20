Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $610,831.22 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,461,323,522.789126 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

