Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $110.77 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $110.77 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 110,771,181 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

