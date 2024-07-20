General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Earns Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIS. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

