Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 707.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

