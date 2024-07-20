GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $249,187.50 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Karen Blasing sold 3,500 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $174,125.00.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.