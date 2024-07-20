GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $249,187.50 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Karen Blasing sold 3,500 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $174,125.00.
GitLab Price Performance
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
