Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.2 %

LAND stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

