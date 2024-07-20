Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 10.44 and last traded at 10.44. Approximately 25,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.59.
Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.77.
Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 77.92%.
Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Dividend Growth Split
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.