Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 10.44 and last traded at 10.44. Approximately 25,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.59.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.77.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.