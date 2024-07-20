Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

