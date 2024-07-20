Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,266 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 553,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,475,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 244,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

