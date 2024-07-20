Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 28,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 118,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $4,979,700. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

