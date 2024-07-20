Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.18% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,178 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,248. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

