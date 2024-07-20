Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. 955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.