Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 694,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 695,334 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.22.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,990,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,045.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 250,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230,651 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 256,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 115,382 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

