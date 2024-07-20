GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 71.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.2% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.79. 15,149,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.41 and a 200 day moving average of $470.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

