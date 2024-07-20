GM Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of SEA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,119 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.