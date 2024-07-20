GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fortive by 104.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 188,415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 1,308,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

