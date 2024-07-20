GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,062 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,802. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.