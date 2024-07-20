Goldfinch One Day Volume Tops $6.19 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,569,860 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
