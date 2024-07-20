Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $280.86

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.86 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.94). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.88), with a volume of 17,227 shares changing hands.

Good Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,747.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Good Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,764.71%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

