Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.75.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCO traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,844. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $458.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

