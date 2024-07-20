Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.51. 1,600,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,286. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

