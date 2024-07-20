Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $852,288,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $87,173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,807,000 after acquiring an additional 342,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after buying an additional 335,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

