Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.5% in the first quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 142,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.05. 2,450,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,392. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock valued at $870,504,339. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

