Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.27. 2,176,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.