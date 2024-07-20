Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

ZTS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.69. 2,130,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,458. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

