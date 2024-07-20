Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,323,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,470. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

