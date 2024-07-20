Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $791,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after acquiring an additional 340,549 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,333 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVO traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $131.54. 4,319,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,212. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $590.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

