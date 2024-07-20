Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,245,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. 671,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

