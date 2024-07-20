Guggenheim Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.2 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

