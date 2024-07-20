Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWC. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

