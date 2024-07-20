Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HL. Barclays increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.69) to GBX 1,250 ($16.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.40) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.70) to GBX 684 ($8.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.42) to GBX 1,140 ($14.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.59).

LON HL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,110 ($14.40). 788,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,151 ($14.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,044.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

