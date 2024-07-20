HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.