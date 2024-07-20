HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,858 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 2,498,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

