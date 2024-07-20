HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 3,575 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 154,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,779. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

