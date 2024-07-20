HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,456 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,482. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

