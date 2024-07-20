HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 260.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 395.0% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 75,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,701. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.