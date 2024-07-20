HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after purchasing an additional 325,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 971,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 546,229 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 30,032,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,811. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

