HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 124,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 92,344 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.21. 918,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,552. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

