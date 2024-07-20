HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 181,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,213. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $84.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

