HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.79. 1,411,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

