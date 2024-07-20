HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.45. 993,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

