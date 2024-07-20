HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.7 %

BABA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 7,557,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

