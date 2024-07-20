HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 158,015.4% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 1,691,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

