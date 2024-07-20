HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Price Performance

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,068,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

