Head-To-Head Contrast: Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 4.49 $451.00 million $1.08 38.06 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 49.36% 98.98% 67.65% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 4 4 1 2.50 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $42.32, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.